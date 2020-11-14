Heart disease deaths soar during Covid pandemic

Heart disease deaths in England have soared during the Covid pandemic, says the British Heart Foundation.

New analysis shows there have been “almost 800 excess deaths in those dying below the age of 65 from heart and circulatory diseases since the Covid-19 pandemic began”.

-- Advertisement --



Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that excess deaths in England and Wales for many health conditions spiked during the first peak of the pandemic in March and April.

Then, in the 10 weeks following, the numbers fell back to levels seen before the peak.

But excess deaths from heart and circulatory diseases in people under 65 remained disturbingly high even after the first peak – with rates almost 13 per cent higher than usual between May and July.

BHF said there had been 4,622 “excess deaths” from heart and circulatory diseases between the start of the pandemic and mid-October.

“We believe that delays in people seeking care, coupled with a reduced access to routine tests and treatments during the pandemic, have likely contributed to the rise in excess deaths,” said the

We worry that figures could get worse due to increasing Covid-19 cases and the winter pressures on the NHS, and are now calling for care to urgently be restored and maintained.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Heart disease deaths spike during Covid pandemic”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.