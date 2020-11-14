Former Barcelona FC director, Josep Lluis Vilaseca, has died aged 90

Former Barcelona FC director and vice-president of Spain’s Organising Committee of the Olympic Games 1992, Josep Lluis Vilaseca, has died aged 90.

In addition to being a key figure in the organisation of the Barcelona Olympics, Vilaseca also formed part of the UEFA Legal Commission and was president of the Spanish Court of Arbitration for Sport during his lengthy and illustrious career.

In a tweet, Barcelona FC said: “We mourn the death of Josep Lluís Vilaseca, a key figure in Catalan sport and a director of FC Barcelona during the presidency of Agustí Montal. Rest in peace”.

Lamentamos la muerte de Josep Lluís Vilaseca, figura clave del deporte catalán y directivo del FC Barcelona durante la presidencia de Agustí Montal. Descanse en paz pic.twitter.com/lP804orU3t — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) November 14, 2020



