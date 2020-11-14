Environmentalists prepare for action in Levante and Almanzora Valley

ECOLOGISTAS EN ACCION, present for some time in northern Almeria, have created a subdivision in Levante and Almanzora Valley.

“Intensive agriculture and factory farming and the water shortage they create are Levante and the Valle del Almanzora’s principal environmental problems,” Ecologistas president Maria Isabel Perez Ortega declared.

She went on to say that she was surprised that people were so uninformed about these problems.

Owing to this unawareness, environmental education was Ecologistas’ main objective at present, as the group lacked the means to take more practical action like clearing the illegal rubbish dumps found all over Levante, Perez added.

