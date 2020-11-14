Cantoria pins its hopes on a solar power plant

CANTORIA town hall recently submitted its plans for a solar power plant to the Junta de Andalucia.

The local government hopes to finance the plant with European Union funds administered by the Junta, explained Cantoria’s mayor Puri Sanchez.

The pumps that raise water from artesian wells to supply the municpality’s water purifying plant use fossil fuel and the town hall hopes to eliminate at least 30 tons of carbon dioxide emissions each year by switching to solar power.

This would also save the annual €27,000 that it currently costs to run the pumps, Sanchez said.

The solar plant would cost €190,000 but with a €150,000 subsidy the plant would pay for itself in 18 months, she added.

The mayor pointed out that the purifying plant already runs on solar energy during the daytime, switching to the national grid when this runs out.

“For us, it is so important to have drinking water for the first time in Cantoria’s history. You would have to live here to know what the tap-water was like a year ago,” Sanchez said.

“But having taken this step we want to incorporate environment-friendly energy sources. In rural areas we are convinced this is the route to follow and our young people would not understand our using public funds in any other way.”

