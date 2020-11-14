BABY nearly drowns in a day-care centre after being left unattended in a pool
Ten-month-old Chi Chi had to be rushed to the ICU after being left struggling underwater for three-and-a-half minutes at a day-care Centre in Chine. The negligent incident occurred in the city of Wenzhou in eastern China’s Zhejiang Province on September 28.
Chi Chi had been splashing around in the pool with another child when his mother stepped outside to get some air. Video footage shows his inflatable capsizing, pitching him head-first into the water. He then slipped out of the ring and can be seen trying to reach the surface, but after about a minute the baby stops moving. Eventually a staff member noticed him and pulled him from the water, and he was rushed to hospital.
Chi Chi’s devastated father, who had paid the day care centre £217 pounds for swimming lessons for the boy, said that the child’s health had declined since the incident.
The day-care centre only accepts partial responsibility for the incident, insisting that the parents should have been monitoring Chi Chi.
