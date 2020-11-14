ARRESTED at Malaga Airport with 120 Hashish Pellets in his Stomach, a Moroccan man found to be carrying 1.26 Kilos.



A male, passing through Malaga airport, after a flight on October 20, from Tangiers, was stopped and questioned by the Guardia Civil after he was seen to be acting suspiciously, and after being ID’d, and confirmed to be Moroccan, he was taken to be X-rayed at the hospital, where it was discovered that he had swallowed a large number of drugs in pellet-shaped packages.

-- Advertisement --



After expelling the packages, they totalled 120 small pellet-shaped wraps, altogether weighing 1.26 kilos, and he was immediately arrested on drug trafficking charges.

This was another example of drug traffickers taking advantage of the close proximity of Malaga airport to Morocco, to try and sneak drugs across to the Spanish mainland, but the agents on duty at the airport are highly trained in the art of monitoring the passengers and are always on a constant vigil for suspicious acting people.

_________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Arrested At Malaga Airport With 120 Hashish Pellets In His Stomach”.