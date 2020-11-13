SCOTLAND Qualify for Euro 2020 Finals after beating Serbia on Penalties.

Scotland have qualified for the Finals of Euro 2020, to reach their first major football tournament finals in 22 years, after beating Serbia on penalties in Belgrade, tonight, Thursday, November 12, with the Tartan Army leading 1 – 0, through Celtic’s Ryan Christie, and looked to be on course for the finals, when Liverpool’s Luka Jovic headed an equaliser, two minutes into added time, to send the match to penalties.

Goalkeeper David Marshall was the hero for Steve Clark’s men, palming away the penalty from Aleksandar Mitrovic, to take Scotland through to the finals. Interviewed by reporters after the match, Marshall said, “It was never going to be easy. We had to see out two or three minutes at the end, and then to come back the way we did.

For the first hour of the game, we were completely dominant, but the second goal was just not coming. I’m just lost for words at how well the lads turned that pressure around once they got the equaliser. The manager, players, Robbo speaking, it just changes the mentality.

The last three or four games we have gotten that belief of winning games and keeping clean sheets but I don’t know how we done it, but we deserved it. I’m just so happy.”

