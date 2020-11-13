LIVE fish surgically removed from man’s throat after he accidentally swallowed it

Doctors in Egypt were successful in surgically removing a live fish from a fisherman’s throat after he accidentally swallowed it while trying to hold it in his mouth.

-- Advertisement --



The 40-year-old man, who had been fishing in Beni Suef a city located 110km south of Cairo, arrived at the hospital’s emergency department on Saturday, November 7, in a life-threatening condition as he was struggling to breathe and had difficulty speaking. The man later reported that he was trying to hold the fish between his lips while attempting to catch another with his hands, when the slippery sucker slid down his throat.

A video shows a doctor prying the fish, which appears to be several inches long, from the man’s mouth with one hand.

The operation lasted ten minutes and the patient recovered in the hospital’s ICU. The fish did not.

_______________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Live fish surgically removed from man’s throat”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!