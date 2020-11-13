THE Junta de Andalucia has decided to introduce an exception to the time limitation that requires the closure of the hotel and restaurant establishments from 6.00pm to allow them to continue with their activity until 11.30pm.

“Exclusively for home delivery service”, setting 10.30pm as the “deadline for placing orders”.

This is established by a “correction of errors” of the order of October 29 of the Ministry of Health and Families, which establishes the levels of health alert and temporary and exceptional measures are adopted for reasons of public health in Andalucia for containment of the Covid-19 coronavirus published this Friday, November 13, by the Official Gazette of the Junta de Andalucía (BOJA).

The “correction of errors” published in the BOJA first adapts the hospitality schedule to the new restrictions in force since Tuesday, November 10, which requires the closure of all non-essential activities after 6.00pm and sets the curfew between 22.00 and 07.00 hours, and establishes that “the closing time of the establishments to the public will be 30 minutes before the time set by decree of the President of the Junta de Andalucía by virtue of the limitation of the freedom of movement of people at night in the Autonomous Community ”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Home delivery services allowed through curfew”.

