Elon Musk Questions The Accuracy Of Covid Tests

ELON Musk Questions the Accuracy of the Covid Tests after he Tested Positive then Negative in the Same Day.



The CEO of Tesla Inc, Elon Musk, has cast his doubts on the accuracy of the Covid testing after he took four rapid antigen tests on the same day, Thursday, November 12, in the exact same machine and the exact same nurse, with Musk claiming that two of the results came back negative with the other two coming back positive.

He tweeted, presumably in reference to the Becton Dickinson & Co, who are one of the largest suppliers of rapid antigen tests, “Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD”.

When questioned by a follower on Twitter, as to why he had taken the tests, he wrote that he showed symptoms of a “typical cold”, adding, “Nothing unusual so far”.

Becton Dickinson failed to comment when asked about Musk’s tweets, and he has already gone public before with his views that the lockdowns and restrictions are “fascist” and “an “infringement on individual liberty”.

