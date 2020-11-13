DOMINIC Cummins may Leave No10 by Christmas, a new report has claimed.



It has been reported that Boris Johnson actually talked Mr. Cummins out of resigning his post, yesterday, Wednesday, November 11, after the PM’s closest aide, communications director, Lee Cain, quit on Tuesday, November 10, following a bitter internal power struggle within the Conservative government.

Dominic Cummins has signalled that he will leave No10, stating that he had actually suggested at the start of 2020 that he would leave anyway by Christmas 2020, reminding reporters about something he wrote 10 months ago in an online article about Whitehall, “We want to improve performance and make me much less important, and within a year largely redundant.”, adding, “My position hasn’t changed since my January blog”, and now with all the political infighting going on, he might well just decide to go before the New Year.

