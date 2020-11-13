CHESS player jailed for stabbing his opponent – and friend – three times because she was bad at the game

Ian Lewis, 56, has been jailed for stabbing his neighbour, a family friend, three times with a kitchen knife at his home in Brighton in June. Louise Bailey had gone to his home to play Chess and have drinks when he began mocking her playing ability and the Chess board was knocked over.

Ms Bailey told the court she had been drinking heavily and her recollection of events wasn’t clear, but she remembered being on the ground with Mr Lewis trying to stab her. Ms Bailey was admitted to the Royal Sussex County Hospital where she was treated for stab wounds to her body, thigh and arm.

Mr Lewis had previously been jailed for stabbing a friend in 2016, and at Hove Crown Court Judge Shani Barnes sentenced him to a further three years, saying he would have to ‘come to terms with the fact his anger is out of control’.

‘It was not just in a moment of madness, you stabber her three times. You are lucky it did not penetrate an artery or cause more serious harm,’ the Judge added.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Chess player jailed for stabbing opponent".

