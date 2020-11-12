YouTube crashed worldwide and videos disappeared

YouTube crashed worldwide leaving people baffled as videos disappeared from the site

At around 7pm ET, November 11, YouTube crashed around the world and users were left baffled as thousands of videos seemed to disappear in front of their eyes, while others simply wouldn’t load.

An outage map on Down Detector displayed the outage throughout the world. In addition, The Verge reported that YouTube TV and Google TV were also out of commission during this time.

YouTube tweeted immediately that they were aware of the problem and trying to fix it, saying: “If you’re having trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, you’re not alone – our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. We’ll follow up here with any updates.”

— TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) November 12, 2020

A couple of hours later, however, the issue appears to have been resolved, with YouTube tweeting that the disruption had been fixed across all devices and YouTube services.

…And we’re back – we’re so sorry for the interruption. This is fixed across all devices & YouTube services, thanks for being patient with us ❤️ https://t.co/1s0qbxQqc6 — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) November 12, 2020

