We simply have no choice

WHAT I do find quite remarkable, is how quickly references appertaining to major terrorist attacks disappear from the main media. (Unlike George Floyd style incidents that get rammed down our throats for months).

The horrific Viennese massacre is a case in point. Within a few days, the whole appalling incident seems to have been quietly relegated to the domain of under carpet sweepers and ‘see no evils.’ What also happened to Khairi Saadallah, suspected of killing the three gay men in a Reading park? Or the toe- rag who killed the police officer in Croydon? Just how long do the authorities think they can ‘gaslight’ the public into believing these are all unrelated events committed by perpetrators with ‘mental problems’?

We simply cannot afford to continue ignoring the fact that we are under a concerted and continuing attack from a sole fanatical enemy. The laxness of the authorities in the Viennese massacre is almost beyond belief.

No doubt they are also hampered by the same ‘politically correct’ dangerous nonsense that affects us all – but they really should have been on to this one. This perphad served 22 months for trying to reach Syria and join IS jihadists.

He worshipped in a mosque that intelligence services suspected of promoting extremism and a few hours before the attack, appeared on an Instagram post swearing allegiance to IS while holding an assault rifle, a handgun and a machete across his chest. He really couldn’t have been more obvious about his intentions had he announced it on national news!

The West need to completely forget about ‘offending’ anyone, shut the PC brigade down completely and take up a serious offensive against these murderous insurgents. The first thing that needs to be done is to stop any more of them coming in. A multi-national security border force should be set up, physically preventing every able bodied male from the Middle East entering the West – full stop!

For eight years I lived among these people and I can state quite categorically that most of them simply cannot be trusted. They interpret kindness as a sign of weakness and, despite what they say, a large number of them hate and envy the West and its ‘infidel’ inhabitants. Deportations must become a priority. As a deterrent, whole families of convicted or suspected terrorists need to be removed.

Camps must be set up to house and vet immigrants that do manage to breach security, and separate prisons built for Islamist extremists. ‘No go’ areas operating under ‘sharia law’ must be freed up and made safe for all indigenous citizens and, if necessary, enforced by military armed personnel. The provocative burka must also be banned. If these tough measures lead to confrontation, so be it. At least we will know who our enemies are!

It is of course a tragedy that innocent and genuine refugees have to suffer for the sins of others, but, if we are to survive this war, I am more than convinced that we simply have no other choice.

