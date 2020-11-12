LUCKY Spaniards have scooped all EuroMillions Superdraw winnings this year and someone will be hoping to land the whopping jackpot of €130m on November 20.

The next EuroMillions Superdraw, an exciting pan-European lottery event that only takes place a few times a year, is scheduled for Friday, November 20 and offers an enormous guaranteed jackpot of €130m, with an additional 12 prize divisions up for grabs, making this draw a huge favourite of lottery players.

The previous EuroMillions Superdraw, where tickets can be purchased in nine different countries, was staged on September 25 with another guaranteed jackpot of €130 million being scooped by a Spaniard from Valladolid.

That prize, if it was not won outright, would have kept growing until it reached the lottery’s jackpot cap of €200 million but as it happened, the lucky winner from Spain meant that it was the third consecutive EuroMillions Superdraw won by a Spanish player.

