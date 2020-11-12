Spain records 356 Covid deaths while accumulated incidence falls

Spain has recorded 356 Covid deaths in the last 24 hours while accumulated incidence falls.

The death toll now stands at 40,461 while the number of infections since the start of the pandemic has risen to 1,437,220 with today’s 19,511 new cases.

Director of the Centre for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, has assured the accumulated incidence continues to decrease.

“Today it is 504 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, yesterday 514 and the day before 525,” he said, pointing it is a “favourable” trend, although it continues to be “a very, very high number.”

Simón added that “this is still going to have an impact on the health system and on the occupation of the ICU”.

According to health data, 16.5 per cent of hospital beds and 35 per cent of ICU beds are occupied by Covid-19 patients.

The Spanish Government today agreed to lower the price of surgical masks to a maximum of 72 cents.

