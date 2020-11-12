Russia reports record high of daily Covid deaths

Russia has reported a record high of 439 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

This takes the official toll since the start of the pandemic to 32,032.

Authorities also confirmed 21,608 new infections, bringing the total number of infections to 1,858,568.

According to Deputy Prime Minister, Tatyana Golikova, 31 per cent of coronavirus infections in Russia are asymptomatic.

Russia this week claimed its Sputnik V COVID Vaccine is equally effective as Pfizer’s.

