Prison guards charged with beating inmates

SEVEN prison guards from Estremera prison in Madrid are facing disciplinary proceedings for allegedly beating inmates.

One of several incidents this year reportedly took place on September 9, when an inmate claimed he had been beaten. The case is being handled by Magistrate’s Court number 1 in Arganda del Rey and the General Sub-directorate of Analysis and Inspection.

The prison has one of the highest rates of alleged abuse cases in Spain, with 40 torture cases in the past five years.

The Government claims that this “could be” due to the fact that it is one of prisons with the highest number of inmates, as well as the type of crimes that they have committed. The prison houses some of the most dangerous criminals in the country. Some of the abuse claims have been due to the fact that the location of the prison makes visits from relatives difficult.

