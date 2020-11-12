Photographer captures snake eel bursting through bird’s stomach midair

An amateur photographer has captured the incredible moment of a snake eel bursting through a bird’s stomach midair

Amateur photographer Sam Davies, 58, captured the one-in-a-million shot at a nature reserve in Maryland in the United States, where he was taking photos of the wildlife in the reserve when he saw a snake eel hanging out of a hole in a heron’s stomach.

‘I went to the refuge to photograph foxes and eagles and whatever else may be interesting,’ explained Davis, according to Lad Bible.

‘Initially, I thought the heron was bitten on the neck by a snake or eel. When I got home and edited the photos I could see it was an eel that was coming through his neck. I could see his eyes and he was still alive.’ Davis managed to capture this moment on camera.

Snake eels have a lethal point at the end of their tails which are normally used for digging, or in the case of this daring reptile, slicing open predators from the inside.

Davies said he observed the heron for quite a while and it appeared to be acting normally; however, several eagles and a fox were spotted tracking its progress.

