Leaked Recordings Reveal WHO Scared to Criticise Countries Over Covid

Leaked Recordings have Revealed that the WHO was Scared to Criticise Certain Countries over their handling of Covid.



Leaked recordings obtained by The Associated Press have now shown that the WHO, in their private meetings, were afraid of saying anything negative about countries like Great Britain, France, and Japan, over the way they were dealing with Covid, and making constant mistakes about how to deal with the virus.

-- Advertisement --



The WHO’s annual meeting is being held this week, with many influential people criticizing them for the way they have handled the virus and the pandemic, believing that the WHO should have acted more strongly and vocally towards the whole virus situation.

Of course, one of the main topics of discussion will be whether US President-elect, Joe Biden is likely to overturn Donald Trump’s decision in June 2020 to pull funding out of the WHO.

In recordings that The Associated Press have in their possession, top scientists from the WHO, in early internal meetings, can clearly be heard describing various countries’ approaches to Covid as, “an unfortunate laboratory to study the virus” and “a macabre opportunity to see what worked”, whilst in public, lauding the same governments for their efficient responses.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday 9th November that the agency welcomed “any attempts to strengthen it for the sake of the people we serve”, knowing that Biden has gone on record as saying he will overturn Trump’s decision.

With its lack of power to make any independent investigations into countries’ internal affairs, the WHO must rely solely upon the cooperation of the member states, and behind-the-scenes-talks, as the only form of any substantial information.

According to dozens of leaked recordings obtained by The Associated Press, of internal WHO meetings and documents, from January 2020 to April 2020, it does appear as though the WHO often backed down from calling out member states like Great Britain, Japan, and France, for making repeated mistakes, with certain public health experts claiming this failure to exert any influence, led to those countries adopting some very risky policies on how to best deal with the pandemic, which possibly then even harmed the spread of the virus.

Sophie Harman, who is a professor of international politics at Queen Mary University in London, stated, “We need the WHO to be bold and to use their political power to name and shame because the consequences are so devastating. This is their Spanish flu moment, and by not speaking up when countries are doing questionable things, the WHO is undermining its own authority while the planet burns.”