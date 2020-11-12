Health authorities recall noodles

THE Health authorities have issued a recall for a type of Noodles which are reportedly dangerous for people who are gluten intolerant or allergic.

The Buckwheat and Sweet Potato noodles from China, distributed by Terrasana, have been sold in Andalucia, Valencia region, Cataluña, the Canary Islands and Aragon.

The Spanish Agency for Health Safety and Nutrition has advised anyone who is intolerant or allergic to gluten not to consume this product. There is no danger to people who do not have these allergies or intolerance.

The warning was issued by the Dutch authorities regarding the lack of warning of the gluten content on the packaging.

The product has the expiry date 30/06/2022 and is sold in packets of 250g. It will be removed from sales channels.

