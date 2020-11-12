France finally recognises its youngest ever war hero after 76 years

A six-year-old boy, Marcel Pinte (code name Quinquin) was used as a courier by his father, head of the French Resistance in Aixe-sur-Vienne and now on Armistice Day 2020, his name has been added to the war memorial in the town near to Limoges.

According to Marc Pinte, 68, the grandson of Marcel’s father, he started out pretending it was a game but soon came to understand the importance of the work he was doing and then treated everything very seriously.

It appeared easy for him to wander past German patrols and check points with messages carried under his shirt but on the night of August 19, 1944 he accompanied his father to guide a large number of resistance fighters who had parachuted into the area in anticipation a major battle.

All were heavily armed and for some unknown reason, one of the group’s sten guns was accidentally discharged and Marcel was killed by what is now known as ‘friendly fire’.

He was buried two days later in ceremony attended by many freedom fighters and the tricolour flag of France was draped over his coffin.

When the RAF flew over the now liberated Limoges and dropped new supplies of weapons, the parachutes were made from black canvas in tribute to the brave Quinquin and although his death was an accident, he is officially considered to be a hero who died for France.

