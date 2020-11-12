Four-day Bank Holiday weekend to celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Britain will celebrate The Queen’s 70th anniversary on the throne in 2022 with an extra day off as part of a special four-day Bank Holiday weekend.

The May Bank Holiday Weekend will be moved to Thursday, June 2 with an additional Bank Holiday on Friday 3 June for Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee – the first time any British monarch has reached this historic milestone.

A packed schedule of events will recognise the historic milestone to “reflect on the monarch’s reign, and her impact on the UK and the world since 1952”, the government has revealed.

A “once-in-a-generation show” will form part of an extensive programme of events showcasing the best of “British ceremonial splendour and pageantry with cutting edge artistic and technological displays”, according to Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden.

Queen Elizabeth II became the longest-reigning British monarch on September 9, 2015 when she surpassed the reign of her great-great-grandmother Victoria.

