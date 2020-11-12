Fireworks blamed for death of young zebra at zoo

Fireworks have been blamed for the death of a young zebra at Bristol zoo

The little zebra, named Hope, was born at Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm in Bristol right at the beginning of the pandemic. According to the zoo’s Facebook page, fireworks were set off nearby on Wednesday night, November 4, causing Hope to panic and run into a boundary fence.

Heartbroken zoo staff said that the zebra’s birth in March 2020 had offered them all a sense of optimism.

“She was named Hope by our keepers to symbolise a ray of light and hope at a time which felt so bleak. She became a symbol of positivity to our keepers and many of our visitors alike and she will be very much missed”, they wrote.

The zoo reported that a post-mortem showed that Hope’s cause of death was sudden impact.

“It is believed that Hope became spooked by the loud bangs of fireworks from several fireworks displays held locally on the evening of Wednesday 4th November. It appears that the fright caused her to bolt and she collided with the boundary of the enclosure. The post-mortem has revealed that this sudden impact caused her immediate death,” the Facebook post said.

