THE Bank of Spain chief economist, Oscar Arce, believes that the European economy needs more stimulus in December or there could be serious financial consequences.

He argues that a continued softening of prices is not just bad for Spain but for all members of the European Union and said in a recent statement “we are seeing an increase in the portion of goods whose prices are increasing very little or falling, which is an indication of the risk”.

-- Advertisement --



It is now down to the European Central Bank to make some swift decisions including additional Quantitative Easing.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “European economy needs stimulus says Bank of Spain”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!