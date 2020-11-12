Dad shoots wife, then attempts suicide in front of children

Dad fatally shoots his wife, then attempts suicide in front of their children

The tragedy occurred on Monday night, November 9 at around 8:50pm when 34-year-old Paul Bonny shot his wife, Cathiana Bonny, 35, to death on their driveway on Eastwood Avenue in Deer Park, before turning the gun on himself.

Suffolk County police reported that a neighbour provided a video of the scene, which shows Paul gunning down his wife and then shooting himself. The video shows their children huddled around their mother’s body.

Neighbour Mario Tallorico, who shot the footage, said he looked out the window when he heard the shots.

“Then I heard the kids screaming and I looked out the window,” his wife, Antona Tallorica, added. “I saw one of them touch the mom but she wasn’t moving. The father was also on the ground but appeared to be moving.”

The Bonny family had only moved into their new home in Long Island in June, accorsing to neighbours.

Cathiana and Paul were taken to local hospitals, where the woman was pronounced dead and her husband was listed in serious condition, according to police. The children are in the care of family members.

