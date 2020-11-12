Coronavirus Support Scheme For Low-Income Families In UK

Coronavirus Support Scheme for Low-Income Families in the UK, could be available to an estimated 2.3 million people.

With many households struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic and latest lockdown in the UK, local councils are looking at ways to help the vulnerable, and low-income families, with a scheme, the council tax hardship fund, that was launched back in March 2020, that can offer financial support to families and help to cut their bills by £150 a year.

The government has revealed recent figures, stating that around 1.2 million people of working age in the UK, have fallen into “severe debt” since the pandemic started back in March, and they estimated that up to 2.3 million people could be entitled to this support, which is still applicable, with the government making a fund of £500million available.

