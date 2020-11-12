CHUMS are good friends to local charities

CHUMS (Friends of Charity) recently went shopping with the ladies of La Nucia’s Food Bank, buying just over €600 of food and sundries.

CHUMS (Friends of Charity) is a small, friendly registered charity based in Benidorm and Albir whose members have been working together for six years now.

They organise lunches and coffee mornings each month and have raised €24,224 to date, usually donating to La Nucia, Alfaz, Benidorm and Finestrat.

“That is because we have such wonderful, generous members,” CHUM’s Marilyn Rogers said.

Readers who would like more information, should ring Marilyn on 965 864 394.

