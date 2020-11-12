Caroline Flack’s fortune to go to charity

Caroline Flack’s considerable fortune is to go charities the star cared about, according to her mum

As the TV personality didn’t leave a will when she died, her mum revealed on Tuesday, November 10 that Caroline’s fortune will instead go to charities that she was passionate about. The Love Island host tragically took her own life at the age of 40 in February.

Caroline’s mum Christine is the legally appointed administrator of her estate according to the High Court, and her mum is determined that the money will be distributed “wisely.”

“We will use the money wisely to help good causes that Caroline was passionate about,” Christine said on Tuesday. After debts have been cleared, the fortune amounts to some £827,000.

The Love Island presenter was found dead at her home in Stoke Newington, North London, on February 15. During her illustrious career Caroline also won Strictly Come Dancing and appeared on The X Factor.

