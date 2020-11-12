Breaking News: Police arrest two ‘terror suspects’ on Pall Mall as men were ‘acting suspiciously’

Armed police arrested two men on suspicion of terrorist activities on Thursday, November 12 in Pall Mall near Buckingham Palace. Officers said the men, both aged 34 and from East London, were behaving suspiciously in and around Westminster and were arrested on ‘suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts contrary to the Terrorism Act’.

Commander Richard Smith, head of the Met Police Counter Terrorism Command, said: ‘Every day, police officers are on patrol across the Capital, watching for suspicious behaviour and stopping people they suspect may be involved in criminality.

‘The public can help us continue to keep London safe by being vigilant and reporting any suspicious behaviour to police.’

Britain’s terrorism threat level has been raised to ‘severe’ which means that an attack is seen as ‘highly likely’.

A statement from the Met Police said: ‘At approximately 00.10hrs on Thursday, 12 November, two men seen by police officers to be acting suspiciously in a car in the Westminster area were stopped and arrested on Pall Mall by armed officers.

‘The police officers searched the men and the vehicle.

‘They subsequently arrested the men – two 34-year-olds from east London – on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts, contrary to section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

‘Both were arrested under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act and taken into custody at central London police station, where they remain.’

