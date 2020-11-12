Billy Connolly to say Farewell with Final ITV Special

Billy Connolly will say Farewell to his stand-up comedy career, with a Final ITV Special called “It’s Been A Pleasure This Winter”.



Sir Billy Connolly is finally bringing down the curtain on his incredible 60-year comedy career in show business, with a star-studded, and “uplifting and emotional” ITV special, called”It’s Been A Pleasure This Winter”, with celebrity guests, who are some of Billy’s biggest fans, including Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Elton John, Dustin Hoffman, Sir Lenny Henry, Whoopi Goldberg, Russell Brand, and Sheridan Smith, filmed from his Florida home.

-- Advertisement --



Billy, now 77 years of age, was diagnosed in 2013 with Parkinson’s Disease, and recently told sources, “I’m finished with stand-up – it was lovely and it was lovely being good at it. It was the first thing I was ever good at”, but has decided to call time now, due to his condition getting worse, adding that he has “started drooling”, and that his hearing is impaired, plus he has trouble walking, and that he didn’t want the disease to “define him”.

The ITV 60 minutes long “special” will feature highlights from some of the Big Yin’s greatest ever stand up moments, chats with some of his biggest celebrity fans, plus some never before seen live stage footage, labelled a definitive celebration of one of the UK’s all-time greats.

