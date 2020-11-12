22 wedding guests killed in Pakistan rickshaw accident

22 wedding guests killed in Pakistan as rickshaw falls into canal

The tragic accident happened on Monday, November 9, as twenty-two wedding guests perished after the three-wheeler rickshaw they were riding in plunged into a canal in northwestern Pakistan.





Emergency services raced to the scene where they found the rickshaw had been overloaded with 29 people near the city of Dera Ismail Khan.

“We have recovered 22 bodies which include 16 women and six children”, Muhammad Ramzan, a senior police official told AFP at the end of the rescue mission.

“The victims were from the same extended family, and at least seven of them were from the same household”, he added.

The recovery operation took until Wednesday, November 11 to be completed, with seven survivors rescued from the crash.

Rickshaws are common mode of transport in Pakistan, and the country has one of the world’s worst records for road accidents of this nature.

________________________________________________________________________

