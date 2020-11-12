15th Annual Black and White Spider Awards honours photographer Gary Browne from Spain

Professional photographer Gary Browne of Spain was presented with the 15th Annual Black and White Spider Awards Silhouette in the category of Professional at a prestigious Nomination & Winners PhotoShow streamed Sunday, November 1, 2020.

Gary is a British fine art photographer who has been living in Comares, Malaga for two years. He was previously a press photographer for The Kent Messenger Media Group back in the UK.

The live online gala was attended by industry leaders and the photography community from around the globe who logged on to watch the climax of the world’s premier event for black and white photography.

15th Annual Jury members included captains of the industry from Musee de l’Elysee, Lausanne; Sotheby’s, London; Travel/Discovery Channel, New York; Kunsthaus Zurich, Switzerland; Portuguese Center of Photography, Porto; Aeroplastics Contemporary, Brussels; The Guardian, London; Contrasto Galleria, Milan; ADK Creative One Inc., Tokyo; Hiroshima MOCA, Japan; MACBA, Barcelona; and Pereira O’Dell in New York who honoured Spider Fellows with 610 coveted title awards and 919 nominees in 32 categories.

“Simply Stunning,” Justine Gruser, Specialist at Sotheby’s commented.

Bernardino Castro, Director at Portuguese Centre of Photography (CPF), Porto said: “The amazing quality of the images in the competition made it very difficult to select the winners.

“I would like to reinforce the relevance and impact of Black and White Spider Awards as a mobilising agent in promoting the production and dissemination of excellent photography at an international level.”

Christopher Doyle, Creative Director at Travel Channel/Discovery, New York added, “Always look forward to the way in which these photographers see the world in a unique and curious way.”

“It’s an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from the 6,378 entries from 69 countries we received this year,” said Basil O’Brien, the awards Creative Director.

Gary Browne’s ‘Part of the landscape’, an exceptional image entered in the Silhouette category, represents black and white photography at its finest, and we’re pleased to present Gary with the title of Honorable mention.

Black and White Spider Awards is the leading international award honouring excellence in black and white photography.

This celebrated event shines a spotlight on the best professional and amateur photographers worldwide and honours the finest images with the highest achievements in black and white photography.

