World’s first manufacturer of artificial pearls is bankrupt

CHEMIST Eduard Hugo Heusch obtained the world’s first patent for the manufacture of imitation pearls and after setting up a distribution company in Barcelona in 1890, he moved the business, titled Majorica, to Mallorca at the turn of the century.

Initially there were two factories, one in Palma and the other in Manacor and as the business grew, so it concentrated in Manacor which became its headquarters.

Now after 130 years of trading it has been declared bankrupt due to the sudden drop in sales caused by the Coronavirus pandemic and administrators are currently looking to see if they can find a potential purchaser.

The staff of 300 have been on furlough (ERTE) since the lockdown when production ceased and they hope that a new owner will find work for the majority of them.

