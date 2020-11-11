Three-month ‘freedom pass’ for Brits who test positive for Covid

BRITS who test positive for Covid may get a three-month ‘freedom pass’ after quarantining for two weeks, according to Government advisor Prof Sir John Bell.

Sir John Bell said they would be protected for at least 90 days so should be able to do what they want and the possibility of a ‘freedom pass’ would have people queuing to get tested rather than avoiding them.

He told the Commons Science Committee that the policy would “reopen society” and get people back on trains, in cinemas and to football matches.

He said: “We are living in a world where we need to reopen society back up again and we need a structure to do that.

“And at the moment we don’t have that structure because the whole philosophy has ‘let’s beat them up with a stick’ rather than ‘let’s give them a carrot’.”

The University of Oxford expert said the rapid pregnancy-style tests could also spare contacts of infected patients from isolating and said that people could be tested every couple of days, allowing them to live as normal if they are found to be virus-free.

Speaking about a possible vaccine, Sir John said that people given the jab should also be free to return to social events and that was echoed by NHS Test and Trace chair Baroness Harding.

Both confirmed that work is being carried out on allowing people to “do more things” if they had either natural or vaccine-acquired immunity.

She told the committee that could mean allowing the NHS Covid-19 app to record whether someone has had a vaccine, however, stopped short of saying whether it should be made mandatory or not.

