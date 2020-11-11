The 2020 Rockefeller Christmas Tree has been chosen

The iconic Rockefeller Christmas Tree has been chosen for the 2020 festivities

The choosing of the iconic Rockefeller Christmas tree heralds the beginning of the festive season to most New Yorkers, who eagerly await the night when the hundreds of lights are switched on. But with the 2020 Yuletide season marred by Covid, and numbers in the city continuing to rise, it remains unclear just how the famed tree lighting will go ahead and if the attraction will be open to the hordes of visitors who typically flock to see it every year.

Manhattan organizers announced that the 75-foot tall, 11-ton Norway Spruce will be cut on Thursday, November 12. The tree will be erected on Saturday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday:

“This is something really special each year for this city, and, I don’t know about you, but I still have a kind of childlike wonder when the light’s [go up] in that tree each year. You know, it brings back something very special for me.

“And we want that to be a great experience, especially in the middle of everything people are dealing with. We’ll get you an update on how we’re going to handle that.”

