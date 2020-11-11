Tapas route boost for Calahonda

A TAPAS route to boost local businesses will be held between Saturday, November 14, and Saturday, November 21, in Sitio de Calahonda, Mijas Costa.

The 1st Sitio de Calahonda Tapas Route – Support & Get to Know Our Local Businesses!, will see local restaurants offering a beer or soft drink and a small tapa for €2.95 at each of the 10 participating venues.

An official flyer will be available at any of the 10 establishments, which clients can get stamped at each one after having their tapa.

Those who finish the route have the chance to win four cocktails at the Millenium Cocktail Bar, who have donated the raffle prize.

The restaurants are: Little India, Bay of Bengal, Little Italy, Pollo Loccco, Dos Leones, Slow Boat, 97 Bar, Kizzy Caribbean Kitchen, Roberto’s Grill and Sports Bar and The Boathouse, which will all be offering international tapas.

All are in Sitio de Calahonda, at locations including Avenida de España (The Strip), Centro Comercial El Zoco, Jardines de Calahonda and Calle Jose de Orbaneja.

Most will open around 1pm and will be closing at 5.30-6pm in accordance with current restrictions. The event was organised in record time, within a couple of days, once the establishments were aware of current restrictions.

The organiser, German resident Daniela Wenk, got together with the local businesses in an attempt to improve their situation in this difficult time. Daniela, who has lived in the area for 20 years, told Euro Weekly News that she had seen many restaurants in the area suffering and wanted to bring in some much-needed trade, while encouraging local people to try new restaurants.

More information, timetables and photos will be available on the Facebook Group Sitio de Calahonda Q&A, run by Daniela, which has some 6,500 members.

