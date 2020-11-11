Remote Pacific Island Records its FIRST COVID-19 Case

The Remote Pacific Island of Vanuatu has Recorded its FIRST-EVER COVID-19 Case.

The infection was reportedly from a local who had just returned from the US via Australia. The man, 23-year-old, tested positive while being quarantined after his flight to Vanuatu. Authorities will isolate his fellow passengers, although they said they will NOT impose a wider lockdown. It means Vanuatu loses its place on the list of countries with no reported cases of Covid-19.

Many pacific island nations swiftly isolated themselves early on in the pandemic, despite the economic cost, fearing that their poor health infrastructure made them particularly vulnerable. Inline with those actions, Vanuatu closed its borders in March in a bid to keep the pandemic at bay and has only recently begun allowing strictly-controlled repatriation flights. ‘I want to assure the public and citizens of this country that this situation is under control,’ prime minister Bob Loughman told the nation.

