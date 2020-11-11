Outdoor Classes for Students in Barcelona

STUDENTS in Barcelona are making the most of outdoor classes as a new and refreshing way to learn.

With the Covid-19 pandemic growing and restrictions gradually getting harsher, several educational institutions in Barcelona are now taking teaching outside of the classroom and into natural spaces. According to El Mundo, “the City Council’s offer to give up sections of streets, squares and green areas to house part of the teaching activity has encouraged some educational centres in Barcelona to try an education that experiments with the environment and nature”.

The Outdoor classes give a new depth to lessons and allow students to relax in the fresh air which helps them learn. Covid-19 restrictions are followed with masks being worn.

