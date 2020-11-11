Naked Mary Wollstonecraft statue covered by protesters

Naked Mary Wollstonecraft statue covered with t-shirt by nudity protesters

A controversial nude statue of the “foremother of feminism” Mary Wollstonecraft has been dressed by outraged protesters. The statue was unveiled on Tuesday, November 10 on Newington Green in North London.

Created by lesbian artist Maggi Hambling, the choice of using a naked figure to depict the feminist icon has been met with much consternation, with many pointing out that male figures are rarely depicted nude.

Genuine question: Why present Mary Wollstonecraft as naked?

I’ve seen many statues of male writers, rights activists and philosophers and I can’t remember any of them being bare-assed. https://t.co/CNUmBgzldD — Aunty Malorie Blackman (@malorieblackman) November 10, 2020



In photos posted on social media, anti-trans campaigner Julia Long can be seen draping the statue in a top that reads “adult human female”.

Campaign group Object, which believes transgender people are “dangerous” and that gender affirmation surgery constitutes “self-harm”, has taken responsibility for the stunt.

It wrote on its website: “Mary Woolstonecraft [sic] an adult human female naked in the early morning London chill needed a t-shirt to warm her up. We OBJECT to stereotypes and gratuitous nudity in female statues.”

