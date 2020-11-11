Mum who let boyfriend murder toddler jailed

Mum who let her boyfriend murder toddler jailed for 8 years

Mum Sarah O’ Brien, 33, was found guilty of allowing the death of her two-year-old son, Keigan O’ Brien at their home in Doncaster, South Yorks on January 9. She was sentenced to 8 years in prison by Sheffield Crown Court. Her partner of six months, Martin Curtis, 36, was given a minimum of 22 tears for murdering the toddler.

The court heard emergency services were called two hours after the attack on the boy, who was found unresponsive and not breathing after sustaining numerous injuries in the weeks leading up to the “catastrophic” head injury that caused his death.

The court heard that Keigan had suffered a broken spine, broken ribs and broken arm prior to his murder, and that, instead of calling emergency services, Curtis left the toddler dying on the floor while he contacted his drug dealer.

Jill Brookes from the CPS said: “Tragically, little Keigan O’Brien’s life came to an end only four days after his second birthday.

‘Having heard all the evidence, the jury decided that Currie inflicted fatal injuries on the defenceless little boy, and O’Brien took no steps to protect her child.”

