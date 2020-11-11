Mother drowned toddler and baby

Mother drowned her toddler and baby as ‘their organs were worth a lot of money’

Amanda Jefferson, 26, is accused of murdering her two daughters, one-year-old Rose and two-month-old Lily at their home in Las Vegas on Friday, November 6. When the father of the children, Jaykwon Singleton, found their bodies stacked on a swing in their back yard, he told police Jefferson had said their organs were worth a lot of money.

The devastated dad told officers that Jefferson had been acting strangely for a couple of weeks, even accusing him of cheating on her with an ”altar spirit wife”, but that she had seemed more like herself the day before the murder. A police report said that the 911 dispatcher could hear Singleton asking Jefferson “What did you do?” then saying “She drowned them”.

Under interrogation, Jefferson denied having children or knowing Singleton, claiming that someone must have broken onto her home and “staged” the crime. She also denied being under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

She faces murder charges, and is due in court on Tuesday morning, November 17.

