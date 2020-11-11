Married British Olympic cycling coach fired over “inappropriate relationships”

A married British Olympic cycling coach has been fired over “inappropriate relationships” with riders.

HEAD men’s sprint coach Kevin Stewart’s contract with British Cycling has been terminated, according to the Mail, over “gross misconduct” and bringing the governing body “into disrepute”.

Married to Robyn Stewart, an Irish international track cyclist, Stewart is said to have had numerous relationship with riders, and ignored previous warnings over his conduct, reports Sky News.

Stewart has apologised to British Cycling, currently preparing for Tokyo 2021.

He said he acknowledges his actions “were not acceptable”, and had made his position on the team untenable, adding he had handed in his resignation “before being dismissed while on my notice period”.

