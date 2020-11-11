ITALY has now passed one million COVID cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the health minister on Wednesday, November 11.

-- Advertisement --



The shocking news comes after the country, in which the northern region of Lombardy remains the hardest hit area contributing 8,180 new cases, recorded 32,961 new infections in the past 24 hours, whilst more worryingly 623 COVID-related deaths were also registered.

The disturbing figure of covid deaths is up from 580 the day before and the highest figure since April 6, meaning that a total of 42,953 people have now died because of coronavirus in Italy since the start of the pandemic.

It must be noted that the daily tally was down from the 35,098 cases reported on Tuesday, November 10 with 225,640 coronavirus swabs carried out in the past day, according to the ministry, against a previous 217,758.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Italy has passed one million COVID cases”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!