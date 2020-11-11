Irish man launches new phone for tech giant Huawei

Tadhg Fleming, a native of Ballymac, County Kerry in Ireland, has become the new face for tech giant Huawei as it launches its HUAWEI P Smart 2021 to the Irish market. Tadhg shot to fame as he documented his hilarious exploits with his family on Facebook and YouTube videos, many of which went viral.

-- Advertisement --



He now has more than two million followers on Tik Tok and 576,000 on Instagram. Commenting on his partnership with Huawei, Tadhg said: I am delighted to partner with Huawei to launch the HUAWEI P Smart 2021; it is a brilliant phone for anyone who is an avid social media user and content creator. I spend many hours of my day creating so it’s really important for me to have a device that can keep up.

A survey done in the lead-up to the launch showed that more than half of Irish people spent up to 9 hours on their phones during the first lockdown.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Irish man launches new Huawei phone”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!