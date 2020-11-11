Guinness has recalled cans of its non-alcoholic stout over safety fears

GUINNESS has recalled cans of its non-alcoholic dark Irish dry stout over safety fears just a few weeks after its launch.

The stout, which is called Guinness 0.0, has been selling well in supermarkets and off-licenses in the UK since its launch, however, the company said it was recalling cans as a “precautionary measure” and has urged anyone with cans of Guinness 0.0 not to drink it.

Guinness said in a statement: “We are recalling Guinness 0.0 in Great Britain because of microbiological contamination which may make some cans of Guinness 0.0 unsafe to consume.

“Guinness 0.0 currently is not on sale to the general public in Ireland.”

Instead, you should return the cans to where you bought them from for a full refund.

Alternatively, you can contact Guinness’ owner Diageo on 0345 601 4558 or consumercare.gbandireland@diageo.com to receive a refund voucher.

