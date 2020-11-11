The UK Government has Revealed it’s Priority List for Covid Vaccinations after Pfizer Announced the Drugs 90% effectiveness.

-- Advertisement --



The UK government has just revealed its priority list for the roll-out of a coronavirus vaccine. It will go first of all to care home residents and older people aged 80 and above. It comes after Pfizer announced it had found a vaccine that was over 90% effective in interim studies.

Professor Wei Shen Lim, Chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, said: ‘Following on from those aged 65 and above, we will prioritise adults who have an underlying health condition that puts them at risk of Covid-19.

The professor added, quote: ‘We will keep going down the age bands to individuals who are 50 and above. ‘That describes phase 1 which is aimed at protecting the most vulnerable. ‘We have not decided yet on who else should be vaccinated beyond phase 1.’ He said that other people may be offered the vaccine, but other recommendations will come ‘in due course’.

The Health Secretary, Matt Hancock said the vaccine would not be required for children and that uptake would be voluntary.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “ UK Government Reveals Priority List for Covid Vaccine after Pfizer Breakthrough”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!