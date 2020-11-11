Game of Thrones star Jason Mamoa says his family was left ‘starving’ and debt-ridden after his character was killed off on the show

Game of Thrones’ heartthrob Jason Mamoa, 41, told InStyle magazine that his family “were starving” after his character in the hit HBO series, Khal Drogo, was killed off in 2011. The actor admitted that he struggled to find work after the show and said it was a “very challenging” time.

-- Advertisement --



“I mean, we were starving after Game Of Thrones, Mamoa said”

Mamoa, originally from Hawaii, is married to Lisa Bonet, 52 and has two children, Lola Iolani, 13, and 11-year-old Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo. He has since found huge success starring as Arthur Curry in Aquaman, with the smash hit raking in more than $1.1 million at the worldwide box office.

As well as career struggles, the Game of Thrones star opened up about his mental health, admitting that he sought therapy to help him to “relax” during down time.

“I’m amping myself up all day long, and then my nervous system doesn’t know that I’m not lopping people’s heads off,” he said.

“For me to relax and sit still is next to impossible.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Game of Thrones star left ‘starving’ after being axed from show”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!