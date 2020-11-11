Early closure dampens hopes for a recovery in Marbella shop trade

THE new restrictions decreed by the Junta de Andalucía to combat the surge of coronavirus cases, have further diminished the hopes of recovery of the commercial sector of Marbella.

This is the general feeling of the shopkeepers of the old town of Marbella, where at 6pm the passers-by could be counted on one hand.

The fact is that the evening closing of the non-essential activity at 6pm has done nothing more than “reduce the possibilities of sale” 2020 has been weighed down by the absence of customers, as highlighted by Isabel Rodríguez, owner of Ruz Jewelry.

“We are leaving just as we have opened,” added Francisco Ruz, who also runs the store, describing the new measures are “catastrophic” for the sector.

Hind Hnaiua has worked at the El Zoco leather goods store, located on Ancha Street, for twelve years and sees the situation as ” a disaster, a catastrophe and a ruin ” if the restrictions continue while claiming that it has not had “a sale ” Throughout the day.

The same perception is shared by Carmen Pacheco, an employee of the Payma shoe store, who has shown her “concern” about the current situation and it is not known if ” we can hold out”.

Local business owners are urging residents to shop local this Christmas and make the most of the beautiful winter climate we enjoy on the Costa Del Sol by instead of shopping online and eating out for dinner, buying local and indulging in lunch.

