Cristiano Ronaldo is rumoured to be the subject of an alleged enquiry by his former football club Manchester United.



Cristiano Ronaldo currently plays for Serie A giants, Juventus, but recent talk in Italy has suggested the club will try to cash in on their Portuguese superstar before his contract expires in 2022, to avoid losing him on a free transfer, and to help balance their finances during the current pandemic, with Ronaldo’s wages being £540,000 a week, and Manchester United and one of only a handful of wealthy teams in the world who could ever hope to pay such an enormous amount of money to a player.

There have apparently been enquiries from French giants Paris St Germain, but now it is rumoured that Ronaldo’s old club are looking to link him up with their current squad of players, that includes Cristiano’s Portugal team-mate Bruno Fernandez

